Grande Broadens 1-Gig Reach

Grande Communications said it has expanded the company’s 1 Gbps broadband service to home and business subscribers in central Texas, including new areas of Waco and Temple.

Grande kicked off 1-Gig deployments in 2014, and now offers it in several Texas cities, including Dallas, Midland, Odessa, Austin, San Marcos and Corpus Christi. Expansion to the remaining San Antonio market will be complete by end of summer 2017, the company said.

Residential pricing for Grande’s 1-gig service starts at $69.99 per month.

Grande noted that it extended service to Temple in April 2016 via its acquisition of Centrovision.

