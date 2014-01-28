Grammys Get 'Shazamed' More than 1.1 Million Times

Second screen provider Shazam says that it saw record activity during the 56th Grammy Awards on CBS on January 26.

After notifying some 10 million users to tune into the show, the broadcast was “Shazamed” more than 1.1 million times, up 70% from 2013. In addition more than 54,000 users purchased music featured on the telecast.

The top five most Shazamed moments were:

• Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons

• John Legend

• Kacey Musgraves

• Queens of the Stone Age and Nine Inch Nails

• Hunter Hayes

Excluding the free tracks available for download, the top five tracks purchased were:

• John Legend – All of Me

• Kacey Musgraves – Follow Your Arrow

• Taylor Swift – All Too Well

• Daft Punk – Get Lucky

• Hunter Hayes - Invisible

Shazam CEO Rich Riley said in a statement that the “Grammy Awards broadcast is always one of the most Shazamed events on television and last night was no different,” with “a new level of engagement for Shazam-enabled awards shows.”

He also argued that the “recently launched the News Feed feature” was “instrumental in driving tune-in and engagement of this and other broadcasts, encouraging millions of people to watch.”