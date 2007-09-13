Gould Named President of Ad Tracker IAG
Eric Gould, chief information officer for IAG Research, was named president and CIO.
It is a newly created post under co-CEOs Kenneth Orkin and Alan Gould, Eric's brother.
IAG measures the impact of TV advertising and product placement daily in primetime across the major broadcast and cable networks for progarmming clients including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, and TNT/TBS and advertisers including Procter & Gamble, Home Depot, Visa and Verizon Communications.
As CIO, Gould is in charge of database systems, software development and new products. Before joining IAG in 2003, he was a finance executive at Credit Suisse First Boston and Merril Lynch.
