Gores to Acquire Harris Broadcast Communications

After announcing plans in May of 2012 to sell

its broadcast business, Harris Corporation has reached an agreement to sell its

Broadcast Communications division to an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC for

$225 million.





"In

Harris Broadcast Communications, we are investing in a proven technology leader

with great products and a great team," noted Ryan Wald, managing director of

The Gores Group in a statement. "We are excited to provide the capital and

support to transition this division to a strong and independent company further

enabling it to continue developing and delivering market leading technologies

to its customers."





The

price includes $160 million in cash at closing, a $15 million subordinated

promissory note and "an earnout of up to $50 million based on future

performance," the companies noted.





The

two companies expect the deal to be completed in early 2013.





William

M. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Harris noted in a statement

that the sale of the broadcast business was part of an effort to "focus on our

core businesses," and that the company planned "to repurchase up to $200

million of our shares after the deal closes."



