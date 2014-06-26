GoPro Stock Jumps First Day of Trading

The camera maker GoPro, which helped revolutionize sports and TV production with small, wearable HD cameras in recent years, saw a significant jump in its stock on the first day of trading after going public at $24 on Wednesday June 25, with the stock climbing 31.58% on NASDAQ on Thursday.

That gives the company a hefty valuation of about 80 times earnings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company raised about $427.2 million from the IPO, Reuters reports.