Google's Steib Touts 'Long Tail TV'

New York -- It's no news that the rise of cable and the

increasing penetration of the Internet has lead to the ever-fracturing of the

TV viewing audience. In a luncheon keynote at the ANA TV & Everything Video

Forum Thursday, Michael Steib, director of video ads for Google, gave the

roomful of advertisers his tips for getting the most bang for your advertising

buck in a multi-platform media

world.

His first tip was to "spend 50 cent dollars," as in buy space

on undervalued mediums. The first of these, he says, is long tail TV, networks

that have less than a 1% share. Steib says these are underpriced, pointing to a

statistic that the average person views 65 hours of TV per month on these long

tail networks.

The second medium he sees as underpriced (unsurprisingly for

a Google exec) is Internet ads, noting the $50 billion gap between time spent

on the Internet and the ad spend online.

But Steib reinforced that the recall on advertising is

greatest when the two mediums work in tandem. "If anyone tells you to do one or

the other, you're being misled."