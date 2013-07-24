Google Upgrades Nexus 7 to HD

Google has unveiled a new version of its Nexus 7 that

features a much higher resolution screen that supports true HD viewing.





To take advantage of the higher resolution Netflix has

released a new app that will allow Android tablet users to view content in HD.





Google says the new Nexus 7 will be the first tablet to be

able to support the HD Netflix tablet viewing.





That is notable because most table viewing currently occurs

in SD.





Also during a press event for journalists in San Francisco,

Google announced a new Chromecast product that is designed to solve the problem

of getting digital and online content to easily flow between various devices --

TVs, smartphones, tablets and computers -- in the home.





The Chromecast product, which plugs into the back of a TV

and will cost only $35, will allow Android devices to work like a remote

control. The system also greatly simplifies the process of bringing online and

personal content to TVs and sharing that content between devices.





The device goes on sale later on July 24.





As part of the launch of Chromecast, buyers will get one

free month of Netflix.





Google also announced a new program to encourage developers

to develop more apps for the Chromecast system.





The two products heat up the competition in both the tablet

and OTT space with Apple and other players.





In announcing the new tablet, Google reported that it had

seen 70 million Android tablet activations worldwide and that nearly one in two

activations in the first half of the year 2013 were Android.





The new tablet comes in three models: the 16GB for $229,

32GB for $269 and 32 GB model with LTE for $349.





The 16GB and 32 GB models go on sale on July. The LTE models

will be supported by T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon and will go on sale in

"coming weeks," Google reported.





The tablet also features a faster processor, is lighter and

slimmer and will be the first Android tablet to adopt the new Android 4.3

operating system, which Google announced along with the new tablet at a

breakfast for journalists in San Francisco.





The tablet will use the 1.5Ghz Snapdragon S4 pro CPU that is

80% faster than the previous processor and a faster GPU that is 4 times faster.







It also has wireless charging, improved battery

performance, virtual surround sound, double the RAM to 2 and other features.