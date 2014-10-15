Google Unveils First Android TV Device

Google has unveiled the Nexus Player, a puck-shaped video streaming and gaming device that is being billed as the first device to run Android TV, an operating system for smart TVs, set-tops and streaming devices announced in June that marks Google’s latest attempt at taking over the living room.

The Nexus Player, which will compete in the market against the Amazon Fire TV, Roku-powered devices and the Apple TV, was developed through a collaboration between Google and Asus and will be available for pre-order on Friday, October 17, and in stores on November 3. The device will sell for $99, and an optional gamepad will sell for $39.99, according to GigaOm.

By comparison, the Amazon Fire TV, launched in April, also sells for $99, though Amazon is currently offering it to Amazon Prime customers for $84. The Amazon Fire TV game controller fetches $39.99.

