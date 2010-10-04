Google TV Tunes to Turner, HBO, Netflix, Amazon and Others

Google has queued up cable programmers and content partners --

including Turner Broadcasting System, HBO, CNBC, Netflix, Amazon.com and

the National Basketball Association -- in the hopes of providing more

compelling reasons for consumers to buy products built on its Google TV

software.

But rather than providing grist for the "cord-cutting"

mill, the Google TV content partnerships largely appear supplemental to

cable TV services. Indeed, in HBO's case, a pay-TV subscription will be

necessary to access the premium programmer's HBO Go service through a

Google-based device, while the CNBC and NBA applications are designed to

be used while watching live TV.

Google announced the partnerships in a posting on its official corporate blog Monday.

"This is just the beginning," Google TV developer product manager

Ambarish Kenghe wrote in the post. "Over the next few weeks, you can

expect to hear from more sites that are enhancing their Web content for

the television."

