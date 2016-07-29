Google Touts Potential for Wireless Broadband

Google Fiber will push both wired and wireless technologies as it pursues “different execution paths” for the delivery of high-speed broadband services, Ruth Porat, CFO of Google parent company Alphabet, noted Thursday on the company’s Q2 earnings call.

Google Fiber’s wireless angle came up when an analyst questioned the speed at which the ISP has been able to deploy services in markets such as Austin, Texas.

“We continue to see Fiber as a huge market opportunity,” Porat said. “We're also continuing to push the frontier with tech innovation, as you noted in your question, and different execution paths”

Porat emphasized that the company is “exploring both fiber and wireless,” referencing Google’s recent acquisition of Webpass, a company that specializes in wireless broadband delivery in markets such as San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Miami, Chicago and Boston.

