Google Takes Another Shot at the TV
Taking aim at Roku, Amazon, Apple and others that have developed software and app platforms for the big screen, Google on Wednesday introduced Android TV, a version of its operating system that’s optimized for a variety of third-party connected TVs and set-tops, as well as specialized streaming devices and gaming machines.
Looking to succeed where its original Google TV efforts failed, Android TV, announced at Google’s I/O developer’s conference, will feature prominently in the coming “L” release of Android, which is being developed to work across the usual suspects – smartphones and tablets – but to also work on a new line of wearable devices and connected cars that support the Google OS.
Android TV “is not a new platform,” stressed Dave Burke, director of engineering at Android. The idea is to give the TV “the same level and attention as [Android] phones and tablets have enjoyed.”
