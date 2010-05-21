Google Sinks Teeth Into TV, With Dish And Others

Google -- in perhaps the most ambitious effort ever to marry the TV with the Internet -- announced an initiative to create a new class of Web-savvy products and services for television sets with partners that included Dish Network, Sony Electronics, Best Buy, Logitech and Intel.



The Internet search giant’s Google TV is an open-source software stack, along with a hardware reference design, designed to let consumer-electronics makers, pay-TV service providers, content owners, apps developers and others create new ways to search and discover content on the TV.



