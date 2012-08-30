Google Shutters TV Ads Unit

Google has ended its four-year-old ad-buying service for TV, with the Internet giant saying it will instead double down on online and multiscreen video advertising efforts.

The Google TV Ads service launched in 2008, with initial partner Dish Network. Google later signed DirecTV, Cox Communications, Suddenlink Communications, Verizon Communications' FiOS TV and Viamedia with a reach across 42 million households in the U.S.

The service also sold some inventory on behalf of national cable networks, although NBCUniversal dropped out in late 2010.

