Google To Sell Some Ads For DirecTV

DirecTV and Google struck a deal under which the Internet giant will

sell ads on behalf of the satellite operator across 11 networks, which

expands the reach of Google's ad network to some 30 million households

including its existing partnership with Dish Network.

Google TV

Ads will sell inventory across all dayparts in DirecTV's local avails on

Bloomberg, Fox Business, Centric, Fuel, G4, Current, Ovation, Fit,

Sleuth, Chiller and TV Guide.

"We are delighted to partner with

Google and embark on this initiative together," Bob Riordan, senior vice

president of DirecTV Advertising Sales, said in a statement. "Google TV

Ads is an excellent advertising tool and will be a tremendous

complement to DirecTV's existing suite of innovative assets."

