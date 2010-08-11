Google To Sell Some Ads For DirecTV
DirecTV and Google struck a deal under which the Internet giant will
sell ads on behalf of the satellite operator across 11 networks, which
expands the reach of Google's ad network to some 30 million households
including its existing partnership with Dish Network.
Google TV
Ads will sell inventory across all dayparts in DirecTV's local avails on
Bloomberg, Fox Business, Centric, Fuel, G4, Current, Ovation, Fit,
Sleuth, Chiller and TV Guide.
"We are delighted to partner with
Google and embark on this initiative together," Bob Riordan, senior vice
president of DirecTV Advertising Sales, said in a statement. "Google TV
Ads is an excellent advertising tool and will be a tremendous
complement to DirecTV's existing suite of innovative assets."
