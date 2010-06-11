Google Says Data Collection Was a Mistake But Not Illegal

Google told key Congressmen in a letter released June 11 that it had

mistakenly collected payload data, including potentially personal

information, from unencrypted WiFi networks, but that it thought it was

legal to do so.

The letter, which concerned an incident in which

Google dispatched cars collect information from WiFi networks for its

Street View mapping application, drew a mixed response from the

legislators, who have asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into

the issue. A top Republican called for a hearing "at minimum" on the

data collection, while a leading Democrat appeared to take Google at its

word but added that the matter needed further investagion.

"We

believe it does not violate U.S. law to collect payload data from

networks that are configured to be openly accessible (i.e., not secured

by encryption and thus accessible by any user's device)," the company

said. "We emphasize that being lawful and being the right thing to do

are two different things, and that collecting payload data was a mistake

for which we are profoundly sorry."

Google was responding to a

letter from Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.), ranking member Joe Barton (R-Tex.) and former Communications

Subcommittee Chairman Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asking for some answers to

why Google had collected the information.

Google said it had

not used the data for any product of service, that only two people in

the company had seen the data, but that it had not deleted any of the

U.S. data collected per "pending civil litigation."

In a letter

from Director of Public Policy Pablo Chavez, the company said it did not

know exactly what payload data it had collected (information beyond the

location of the wireless nets the cars were sent out to record), but

that it would likely have been "fragmented."

That said Google

conceded it should have provided more notice of its actions. "In

retrospect, it is clear there should have been greater transparency

about the collection of this data," the company said. But it also

pointed out it did not alert people that it was collecting payload data

because it had not meant to do so, and that the wider scope of the

project -- collecting information to improve the accuracy of

location-based services -- had been widely reported.

Waxman had

not responded at press time. Markey said it was clear Google "fell

short" of the transparency and trust that are key to consumer

protection. He said he would continue to monitor the situation and

referred to the

letter they had sent to the FTC.

But he also pointed out that the company had "admitted mistakes it

made in this matter and indicated that it has taken corrective action,

including termination of its collection of WiFi data entirely by its

Street View cars."

Barton took a far sterner tone, more in line

with the Democrats' criticisms of Comcast for its BitTorrent blocking.

"Google now confesses it has been collecting people's information

for years, yet claims they still do not know exactly what they collected

and who was vulnerable," said Barton in a release from the committee

that included Markey's comments as well. "This is deeply troubling for a

company that bases its business model on gathering consumer data," he

said. "That failure is even more disturbing and ironic in view of the

fact that Google is lobbying the government to regulate Internet service

providers, but not Google. As we are contemplating privacy legislation

in the committee, I think this matter warrants a hearing, at minimum."

The FCC has proposed expanding and codifying its broadband access

principles, including on transparency and notification. But FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski says that should be applied only to the networks,

not to the software and applications that ride them.