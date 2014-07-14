Google’s Menu of Chromecast-Ready Apps Expands

More than 400 apps are now Google Cast-ready, meaning that they are optimized for the popular $35 Chromecast adapter, which lets users send streaming video, games and other content from mobile devices to the TV screen.

The number of Chromecast-optimized apps have been ballooning following Google’s launch of the Google Cast software development kit (SDK) in February. Google launched the Chromecast last July. Last week, Google added more value to the Chromecast with the anticipated release of a “Cast Screen” feature that allows for Android device screen mirroring, though initially for select, Android models from Google, Samsung, HTC, and LG Electronics.

Apps with “featured” status via the Chromecast include Watch ESPN, Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu Plus, Pandora, YouTube, DailyBurn, PBS Kids, MLB.TV, Crackle, MLS MatchDay, Rdio, Google Play Movies & TV, Google Play Music, Google+ Photos, Songza, Red Bull TV, Vevo, Plex, PostTV, Viki, RealPlayer Cloud, Crunchyroll, BeyondPod, Avia, and Revision3. Others on the Google Cast list include Flipps, BBC iPlayer, Dailymotion, PlayOn, FunnyOrDie, Player FM, PlayOn, Vudu, JunctionTV, France 24, Pluto.TV, Cox7 Arizona, Telegraaf TV, and Vodafone TV, among several others.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.