Google’s Megan Smith Named White House CTO

The White House on Thursday shored up its tech-facing focus by naming Megan Smith the next U.S. chief technology officer, and Alexander Macgillivray as deputy U.S. CTO.

Smith is succeeding Todd Park. In her new role, Smith will head up the Obama Administration’s information-technology policy and initiatives.

Smith will be the U.S.’s third-ever CTO. Former Virginia Secretary of Technology Aneesh Chopra was first named to the position in 2009, and was replaced by Park, who announced in late August that he was leaving the post.

