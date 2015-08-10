Google Restructures Under New Holding Company Alphabet

Search behemoth Google will reorganize under a new holding company dubbed Alphabet that will be run by cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin as CEO and president, respectively. Sundar Pichai, currently senior VP of products for Google, will become CEO of the search giant.

Alphabet, according to a blog post by Page, will include a conglomeration of companies, with Google being the largest. Among Alphabet’s other companies will be Calico, an anti-aging company; Nest, a maker of Internet-connected devices for the home; Google Fiber, its high-speed Internet service; Google Ventures and Google Capital, its investment arms; and Google X, an incubator for projects like its self-driving cars.

Google itself will continue to include Google Maps, search, advertising, YouTube and its Android mobile operating system.

