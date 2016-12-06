Google Play Adds 4K Movie Support

More than 125 movies are now enabled in 4K resolution on the Google Play movie and TV service, the company announced, adding another on-demand content service catering to the next-gen video format.

Available in the U.S. and Canada, the 4K movies on Google Play can be viewed via Chromecast Ultra, Sony Bravia Android TVs and streaming Xiaomi Mi Box 3s, with Google Play offering a free 4K movie to new buyers of a Chromecast 4K Ultra.

Google also announced that its Play app is now available on the 2016 lineup of Samsung Smart TVs and that the company is building its line-up of films available on the Daydream VR platform.

“With Google Play’s vast catalog of new releases and next day TV shows, you can explore the final frontier of space in Star Trek Beyond, fight zombies in The Walking Dead, or travel back in time to another age in Downton Abbey,” Ben Serridge, product manager for Google Play Movies and TV, wrote in a blog post. “And now with 4K streaming and VR viewing, you have even more ways to bring movies to life in ways you’ve never before experienced.”