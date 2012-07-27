Google Outlines IPTV, 1-Gig Internet Service in Kansas City

After more than two years in the works, Google announced

details of its 1 Gigabit per second Internet fiber-to-the-home service -- as

well as a companion IPTV service with 161 channels and multiscreen access -- to

be available in Kansas City, Kan., and central Kansas City, Mo.

Google will charge $70 per month for standalone Internet

service, and $120 per month for TV plus 1-Gig service with a two-year contract.

Users also have the option to get 5 Mbps downstream Internet access for no

monthly charge for at least seven years, if they pay a one-time $300

"construction fee" or pay $25 per month for 12 months.

However, a listing of the service's initial channel lineup

excludes a number of top cable networks, including HBO, Disney Channel, ESPN,

Fox News Channel, TNT, TBS and AMC.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.