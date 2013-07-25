Google Nixes Netflix Chromecast Promo

It appears that Google underestimated the demand that its new $35 video doodad would generate in more ways than one.



Google has scuttled a promotion that offered three months of Netflix with the purchase of Chromecast, a HDMI streaming stick that ships over-the-top video from Netflix, YouTube and other Web-sourced content to the TV and is controlled by a smartphone, tablet or PC.



"Due to overwhelming demand for Chromecast devices since launch, the 3-month Netflix promotion (which was available in limited quantities) is no longer available," Google told the Los Angeles Times, in a statement.



Netflix declined to comment because it was a promotion led by Google.



But Google decision to shut down the promo presents more evidence that Chromecast’s small price paired with some free Netflix, has stirred up a bit of a consumer frenzy.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com