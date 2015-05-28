Google Makes Bigger ‘Jump’ into Virtual Reality

Continuing is aim to bring virtual reality to the mainstraem, Google used its I/O developers conference in San Francisco to announce a series of VR projects, including a new version of Google Cardboard, the inexpensive cardboard-based viewer that can be paired to a smartphone.

Google introduced Google Cardboard last year. With the help of developers, there are now hundreds of Cardboard-compatible apps offered at Google Play, Clay Bavor, VP for product management for Google VR, said. Google, which has distributed more than 1 million Cardboard viewers, has also expanded the platform to iOS, he said.

As for the viewer, Google has improved it to support larger smartphones (screen sizes up to 6 inches) and quicker assembly – the new version will require three steps to build, versus the original 12. Google is also dumping the magnet controller used in the original viewer and swapped in a cardboard-based button that will work with all smartphones.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.