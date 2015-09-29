Google Intros New Chromecast Models
Google used its 2015 Nexus launch event Tuesday to unveil two newly redesigned models of its popular Chromecast adapter.
In addition to a model optimized to work with TVs that feature improved Wi-Fi connectivity and faster video streaming playback, Google also introduced Chromecast Audio, a similar device that brings Internet connectivity to home speakers. An update coming later this year will enable users to synch up a song across multiple speakers in the home that are connected to a Chromecast Audio dongle.
The new product mix provides a way to “amplify your entertainment to the biggest and loudest devices in the home,” Mario Queiroz, Google’s VP of product management, said.
