Google Hires Medin To Run Broadband Project

Google has tapped Milo Medin, formerly chief technology officer and

co-founder of the cable industry's ill-fated @Home Network venture, to

head up an initiative to deploy a 1-Gigabit-per-second fiber network

somewhere in the U.S. next year.

In a blog post Wednesday,

Medin said the Internet giant is pushing off the selection of which

towns or cities will be the lucky recipient of a 1 Gbps

fiber-to-the-home network until 2011.

"We had planned to announce our selected community or communities by the

end of this year, but the level of interest was incredible -- nearly

1,100 communities across the country responded to our announcement --

and exceeded our expectations," said Medin, whose title is vice

president of access services. "While we're moving ahead full steam on

this project, we're not quite ready to make that announcement."

