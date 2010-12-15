Google Hires Medin To Run Broadband Project
Google has tapped Milo Medin, formerly chief technology officer and
co-founder of the cable industry's ill-fated @Home Network venture, to
head up an initiative to deploy a 1-Gigabit-per-second fiber network
somewhere in the U.S. next year.
In a blog post Wednesday,
Medin said the Internet giant is pushing off the selection of which
towns or cities will be the lucky recipient of a 1 Gbps
fiber-to-the-home network until 2011.
"We had planned to announce our selected community or communities by the
end of this year, but the level of interest was incredible -- nearly
1,100 communities across the country responded to our announcement --
and exceeded our expectations," said Medin, whose title is vice
president of access services. "While we're moving ahead full steam on
this project, we're not quite ready to make that announcement."
