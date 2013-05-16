Google Glass Gets New Apps

During the Google I/O Developers conference on May 16, Google announced a number of new apps for Google Glass, including one from CNN that will provide breaking news alerts.

CNN is believed to be the first TV company to develop an app for the wearable computer.

Other apps announced at the include ones from Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, Evernote and Elle.

Previously, only apps from The New York Times and Path were available, though Glass allows users to access a number of Google products, including search and maps, and to take photos and record video.

Currently Google has made an Explorer Edition of the product that is available to testers and developers in the United States for $1,500. It has not said when a consumer model might be available.