Google Fiber: We Don’t Do Paid Peering

Adding another layer to the ongoing debate on paid interconnection deals between major ISPs and online video providers, Google Fiber said it doesn't pursue such agreements.

Taking aim at ISPs such as Comcast and Verizon, which have forged paid interconnection deals with Netflix and other online content providers, Google Fiber allows such services to colocate their equipment in its fiber facilities, Jeffrey Burgan, director of network engineering, said in this blog post explaining the ISP’s policy.

Google Fiber, like Cablevision Systems, Virgin Media, RCN and Suddenlink Communications, is a member of OpenConnect, a private content delivery network operated by Netflix that relies on freely supplied edge cache devices. Netflix has been vocal about its preference for OpenConnect, and has urged the FCC to include paid interconnection into the discussion as the Commission pursues new network neutrality rules.

“We give companies like Netflix and Akamai free access to space and power in our facilities and they provide their own content servers. We don’t make money from peering or colocation,” Burgan wrote.

