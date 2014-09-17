Google Fiber Taps New Leader

Dennis Kish, an exec who is late of chipmaker Qualcomm, has been tapped to head up Google Fiber, taking over for Milo Medin, a cable broadband industry vet who is staying on with Google as a VP for access services and will continue to serve as an advisor to Google Fiber, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Google Fiber was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning, but Kish’s Linked In page notes that he joined Google in July in the role of vice president, fiber. He spent the previous three years-plus as an SVP at Qualcomm. Kish reports to Craig Barratt, Google’s senior vice president, access and energy, according the WSJ.

Putting Kish at the helm is an indication that Google Fiber is gearing up for expansion. In February, Google Fiber announced it was exploring an expansion to nine metro markets and up to 34 cities. Google Fiber, which has been engaged with local franchise authorities since it made that announcement in February, has previously said that it expects to make its expansion picks before the end of 2014.

