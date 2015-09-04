Google Fiber Takes Step Forward in Phoenix

Google Fiber has yet to commit to deploying a network that will deliver a mix of gigabit and pay TV services to Phoenix and other parts of Arizona, but it’s making progress.

This week, Phoenix approved a license that will give Google access to city streets and important rights of way, representing a step toward a possible deployment in the area, The Arizona Republic reported.

If Google Fiber, which is also eyeing Tempe and Scottsdale, decides to move forward in Phoenix, it will spell more competition for area incumbents Cox Communications and CenturyLink, which have both launched gigabit broadband initiatives there.

