Google Fiber to Start Austin Sign-Ups in December

Google Fiber’s entry into the Austin market has been delayed by a few months, but the ISP is moving forward with a plan to start customer sign-ups in December, according to multiple media reports.

Google Fiber announced Austin as a buildout site last April, predicting then that it would start to connect homes to its network, which will support 1-Gig broadband and pay-TV services, in the region by mid-2014. Google Fiber confirmed in July that construction was underway, with plans to start hooking up customers in Austin later in the year.

According to GigaOm, Google Fiber is initially targeting portions of southeast and south Austin, and that customers will need to pony up a $300 construction fee. Google Fiber hasn’t disclosed service pricing for the market, but told the publication that customers who pay that fee will have access to a free 5 Mbps Internet service.

