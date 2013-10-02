Google Fiber Opens Floodgates In Provo

Google Fiber opened up the service spigot in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, announcing that "several thousand" residents there that are already connected to the original iProvo/Veracity Networks plant can start to sign up for Google Fiber's blend of 1 Gbps and pay-TV services.

Sign-ups for the rest of Provo will open in January, Google Fiber director of fiber business operations Michael Slinger noted today in a blog post. Google Fiber and the city of Provo recently hinted that the new service would get underway sometime in October in the form of a video that pokes fun at incumbent "broadband" offerings.

Slinger noted that the sign-up process will be different and faster in Provo than it's been in Kansas City and will be in Austin so far, when Google Fiber starts to connect customers there by mid-2014. That's because Google Fiber is starting off by delivering services on a recently upgraded plant rather than starting from scratch.

