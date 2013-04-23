Google Fiber Launches iPad App

Google Fiber's second screen video navigation app is no longer limited to Android-powered devices. Google Fiber is also courting Apple fans with the launch of a version that's tailored for the iPad.

There's no version for the iPhone and iPod Touch yet, but the new iPad app, like its Android cousins, serves as a fancy remote control, able to change channels, conduct searches, manage the DVR and tee up on-demand content. What it doesn't do yet is stream live TV channels to tablets over the home's Wi-Fi network, a feature that's already been introduced by several cable operators, including Time Warner Cable, which recently added a capability that also provides customers with access to a limited number of live TV channels while they're on-the-go and within reach of a Wi-Fi connection.

The debut of its app for the iPad follows Google Fiber's Android device expansion last November. After booting up an initial app for Google's own Nexus 7 tablet, the app is also supported by any Android device that runs Version 4.1 or later of the operating system.



