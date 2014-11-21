Google Fiber Expands Broadband Pledge In Austin

As part of its commitment to the city of Austin, Google Fiber said it will provide free “basic” Internet service (5 Mbps down by 1 Mbps up) for free to area public housing for ten years after construction begins.

The caveat is that access will be limited to fiberhoods that meet their signup goal to get Google Fiber services. But those who qualify for service will also have the option to pay for Google Fiber’s 1-Gig service at any time, Parisa Fatehi-Weeks, community impact manager for Google Fiber Austin, noted in this blog post.

“In addition, we’re providing computers to HACA education and training centers, as well as funding Austin Free-Net, a local nonprofit, to provide digital literacy training in HACA properties,” Fatehi-Weeks added.

