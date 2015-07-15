Google Fiber Expands in Austin

Google Fiber is on the move again in Austin.

After sparking sign-ups in select areas of the city late last year, Google Fiber has opened up the process in southeast Austin, the provider announced on Twitter (hat tip: DSL Reports).

Google Fiber’s current batch of sign-up deadlines in individual “fiberhoods” include Onion Creek (July 16); East Riverside (Oct. 8); East Oltorf (Nov. 19); Montopolis (Jan. 14, 2016); and Dove Springs (Feb. 25, 2016).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.