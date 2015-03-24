Google Fiber Coming to Salt Lake City

Google Fiber announced Tuesday that it will bring its mix of 1-Gig broadband and pay-TV services to Salt Lake City, where it will compete with incumbent providers Comcast and CenturyLink Communications.

Google Fiber, which is expected to replicate its demand-driven "Fiber Rally" deployment model there, has completed the “exploration phase” in Salt Lake City, and has now moved on to the design phase of the project. Google Fiber has not yet pinpointed when it expects to launch services in Salt Lake City.

“It will take some time before we begin signups and installations in Salt Lake City,” a Google spokesperson said via email. “We estimate it will take several months of planning our network before we start construction. We will keep the city updated along the way.”

