Google, EchoStar Partner on Advertising

Satellite operator EchoStar Communications and Internet search giant Google have entered into a partnership agreement to introduce an automated system for buying, selling, delivering and measuring commercials on EchoStar DISH Network's 125 national program networks, the companies announced today.



"Our partnership with EchoStar is important for us as we begin to offer a TV advertising platform broadly," said Google CEO Eric Schmidt in a statement. "We think we can add value to this important medium by delivering more relevant ads to viewers, providing better accountability for advertisers and better monetize inventory for TV operators and programmers."



Under the deal, the first of its kind for a national pay-TV provider and Google, Google will have access to a portion of DISH Network's advertising inventory that spans across all channels and dayparts and will use its advertising platform to deliver more relevant and measurable TV ads. EchoStar and Google say they are working together to provide automated online campaign planning, scheduling, delivery and measurement of ads.



Through this groundbreaking partnership with Google, we are confident we will be able to bring increased efficiencies to DISH Network's advertising sales and more accurate, up-to-date viewer measurement with easily accessible online reporting to advertisers," said EchoStar Chief Executive Officer Charlie Ergen in a statement."