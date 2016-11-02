Google Daydream View Hits Stores Nov. 10

Google Nov. 1 announced Nov. 10 availability for its Daydream View virtual reality headset, with a retail price of $79. The headsets work with Daydream-enabled phones and will be first available at Best Buy stores.

“With Daydream View and a Daydream-ready phone like Pixel, you’ll be able to kick back in your personal cinema, explore new worlds and get in the game like never before,” Mike Jazayeri, director of product management for Google VR, wrote in a blog post.

The Daydream headset will have a mix of VR games, entertainment offerings and real-world apps available at launch, including Hulu VR, YouTube VR, Google Play Movies, the VR animation Invasion!, Star Chart VR, The Wall Street Journal VR, Street View VR, The Guardian VR, FantasticBeasts, NYT VR, Danger Goat, Hunters Gate, Wonderglade, Gunjack 2: End of Shift, Mekorama, Need for Speed and Home Run Derby.