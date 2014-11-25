Google Chromecast Casts a Wider Content Net

EPIX is just one of seven more apps Google has added to the list that’s optimized for the Chromecast streaming adapter.

Also joining the Google Cast Ready list are Encore Play, Comedy Central, Sesame Street Go, Nickelodeon, TuneIn and YuppTV, according to this blog post from Faisal Feroz, partner engineering manager for the Chromecast.

Other “featured” apps in the Google Chromecast lineup include Showtime Anytime, Netflix, Hulu Plus, WatchESPN, Starz Play, Watch ABC, Pandora, HBO GO, WATCH Disney, YouTube, PBS Kids, WATCH Disney XD, WATCH Disney, Junior, Crackle and Vevo.

