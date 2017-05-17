Google CE Partners to Debut Standalone VR Headsets in 2017

Google has teamed with HTC and Lenovo to build new, standalone virtual reality headsets that will launch sometime later this year and lean on Google’s Daydream platform, Clay Bavor, head of Google’s VR team, announced Wednesday at the Google I/O developer conference.

Everything will be built into those products, meaning they won’t have to be tethered to a high-octane PC or gaming console or have to work in tandem with a compatible smartphone. A big aim is to remove friction for consumers who want a high-end VR experience.

“Getting into VR is as easy as picking the thing up,” Bavor said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.