Google Bumps Up Screen Size With New Nexus Tablet
Google debuted a 10-inch Nexus video-optimized tablet built
by Samsung Electronics -- as well as enhancements to the original 7-inch model
and a new Android-based smartphone -- bringing new competitive heat to category
leader Apple.
The Internet giant's new Nexus lineup comes after Apple last
week announced the 7.9-inch
iPad mini, while Microsoft officially began shipping its Surface tablets
and is introducing Windows Phone 8 smartphones this week.
Google's new Nexus devices run the Android 4.2, a new flavor
of the operating system code-named "Jelly Bean," which adds support for
wireless display to let users watch movies, YouTube videos and play games on an
HDTV compatible with Miracast, a standard
maintained by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The feature is similar to Apple's
AirPlay.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.