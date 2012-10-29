Google Bumps Up Screen Size With New Nexus Tablet

Google debuted a 10-inch Nexus video-optimized tablet built

by Samsung Electronics -- as well as enhancements to the original 7-inch model

and a new Android-based smartphone -- bringing new competitive heat to category

leader Apple.

The Internet giant's new Nexus lineup comes after Apple last

week announced the 7.9-inch

iPad mini, while Microsoft officially began shipping its Surface tablets

and is introducing Windows Phone 8 smartphones this week.

Google's new Nexus devices run the Android 4.2, a new flavor

of the operating system code-named "Jelly Bean," which adds support for

wireless display to let users watch movies, YouTube videos and play games on an

HDTV compatible with Miracast, a standard

maintained by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The feature is similar to Apple's

AirPlay.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.