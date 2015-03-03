Google to Bow Wireless Service ‘In the Coming Months’

Google will launch a wireless service in the U.S. and will shed more detail on those plans in the months ahead, a top exec confirmed at the Mobile World Congress confab that is getting underway this week in Barcelona, according to reports.

But the service will be small in scale and experiment-focused, and therefore does not intend to take direct aim at major U.S. wireless carriers but will instead complement them, Sundar Pichai, Google’s senior VP of products, said Monday during a presentation at the show.

“You will see us announce it in the coming months,” he said, according to this story in The Wall Street Journal. “Our goal here is to drive a set of innovations which we think the system should adopt.”

