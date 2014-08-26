Google Acquires Zync

Google has announced that it has acquired, Zync, which supplied the visual effects cloud rendering technology used in such films as Star Trek Into Darkness and Looper.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Zync will join the Google Cloud Platform team.

The deal is another example of how providers of cloud-based services are working to expand the technologies and services they offer to entertainment companies. Creating amazing special effects requires a skilled team of visual artists and designers, backed by a highly powerful infrastructure to render scenes,” wrote Belwadi Srikanth, product manager at Google in a blog post announcing the deal. “Many studios, however, don’t have the resources or desire to create an in-house rendering farm, or they need to burst past their existing capacity. Together Zync + Cloud Platform will offer studios the rendering performance and capacity they need, while helping them manage costs.”