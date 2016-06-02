Goodbye, Buckeye CableSystem… Hello, Buckeye Broadband

Buckeye CableSystem is no more as the Toledo, Ohio-based operator switched to a new brand – Buckeye Broadband – on June 1.

The service provider told The Blade that it’s still in the “cable” business but that the brand reflects the need for it to keep its customers connected.

“We’re not changing Buckeye, but we have to identify what it actually is now, which is different than what it was in the 1960s, the 1970s, the 1980s, 1990s, and even the last few years,” Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications, told The Blade.

