GolTV Tune-In Campaign

The GolTV soccer network is launching a national tune-in advertising campaign in both English and Spanish in an effort to boost its brand in the U.S.The network is currently available in 10 million homes.

The new campaign will run between now and December, with multiple national spots placed in cable sports programming as well as targeted local spots in the New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston markets.The campaign's tagline is “It’s What You’re Made Of,” and attempts to appeal to fans with the push that soccer is in their DNA.

A print campaign will also support the messaging, running in publications such as USA Today.

While soccer has relatively small mainstream appeal and television ratings in the U.S., it delivers a targeted audience that is often heavily young and Hispanic, which has led to the growth of multiple soccer-centric television networks in the U.S. in recent years.Among them are GolTV, Fox Soccer Channel, Fox Sports Espanol and Setanta Sports USA.

U.S. professional league Major League Soccer also recently announced deals with Fox, ESPN and Univision that brought the league significant rights fees for the first time.