Golf Channel Launches TV Everywhere App
Golf Channel will begin live-streaming its programming to
authenticated subscribers on April 24 with the launch of its Golf Live Extra
app, the NBCUniversal-owned network announced.
Its TV Everywhere product will stream the network's coverage
of tournaments, news, instruction and original programming 24/7 on Golf
Channel's digital platforms on desktop, mobile and tablets.
Golf Channel's live content will also be available through
participating cable, satellite and telco video subscription services with
Cablevision's Optimum TV, Comcast Xfinity TV, Dish, Mediacom Suddenlink and
Verizon FiOS signed up as first partners and others expected to follow.
"Golf Live Extra will satisfy
golfers' desire to watch Golf Channel on the best screen available, whether
that is on their laptop on a business trip, a tablet on the driving range or a
phone on their lunch break," said Mike McCarley, president of Golf Channel
and NBC Golf Media.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.