Golf Channel Launches TV Everywhere App

Golf Channel will begin live-streaming its programming to

authenticated subscribers on April 24 with the launch of its Golf Live Extra

app, the NBCUniversal-owned network announced.





Its TV Everywhere product will stream the network's coverage

of tournaments, news, instruction and original programming 24/7 on Golf

Channel's digital platforms on desktop, mobile and tablets.





Golf Channel's live content will also be available through

participating cable, satellite and telco video subscription services with

Cablevision's Optimum TV, Comcast Xfinity TV, Dish, Mediacom Suddenlink and

Verizon FiOS signed up as first partners and others expected to follow.





"Golf Live Extra will satisfy

golfers' desire to watch Golf Channel on the best screen available, whether

that is on their laptop on a business trip, a tablet on the driving range or a

phone on their lunch break," said Mike McCarley, president of Golf Channel

and NBC Golf Media.