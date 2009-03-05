Goldklank Surfaces at WPEC

Randi Goldklank, the former WHDH/WLVI Boston general manager who left the station after an alcohol-fueled arrest on an airplane last spring, is now local sales manager at WPEC West Palm Beach, reports the Boston Herald.

WPEC is a CBS affiliate that's owned by Freedom Broadcasting.

Goldklank is no stranger to the Sunshine State, having worked in the sales department at Sunbeam's WSVN for a decade. She began her GM duties in Boston in July 2007, but went on administrative leave last April following the incident, which saw her arrested following a tirade aimed at a fellow airline passenger, then the state troopers who came to investigate at Logan Airport. According to the police report, she'd threatened the arresting officers with negative news coverage, telling one sergeant it would "ruin your life." Sunbeam said she was "deeply regretful" about the incident.

WPEC Executive V.P./General Manager Brien Kennedy was not available for comment at presstime.