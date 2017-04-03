go90 Notches Warner Bros. Content Deal
go90, Verizon’s recently revamped ad-based OTT service, said it has inked a deal with Warner Bros. Entertainment that will offer all seasons of an array of series, including Almost Human, Babylon 5, Believe, Fringe, Stalker, Terminator: The Sarah Connor ChroniclesandVeronica Mars.
go90 said the new series will become available on the service starting Tuesday.
go90 is expanding its content slate the week after it announced a retooled, redesigned platform that includes improved discovery, programming and advertising capabilities and other elements originating from Verizon Digital Entertainment Engineering & Operations, a new team that was created from Verizon’s acquisition last year of Vessel.
