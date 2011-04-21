GMC Announces Sponsors for Annual Dove Awards

L'Oreal Paris, Sony Pictures' Jumping the Broom and Verizon's How

Sweet the Sound, a Verizon Experience will sponsor the 42nd

Annual GMC Dove Awards, which airs on the network on Easter Sunday, Apr. 24 at

7 p.m. ET, GMC announced on Thursday.

The awards ceremony celebrates gospel music and features

the industry's top artists. L'Oreal Paris has joined as the official beauty

sponsor for the event, alongside Sony Pictures' Jumping the Broom, a movie depicting an African-American family joining

together for a wedding, premiering on May 6. How Sweet the Sound, a Verizon Experience is a special focused on

gospel music, giving choirs around the country a chance to perform to win up to

$50,000.

"This is a great opportunity for L'Oreal, Sony Pictures

and Verizon to engage with our loyal viewers as part of gospel music's most celebratory

and star-studded event," said Mary Jeanne Cavanagh, executive vice president of

ad sales for GMC. "It will be a spectacular evening and we are excited about

having these blue-chip brands on board to be a big part of our

broadcast."

The awards ceremony will be hosted by television

personality and comedienne Sherri Shepherd, with performers including Mary

Mary, The Singing Pastors, Chris Tomlin & Passion and many more. Actress

and producer Kim Fields, singer/actress Jennifer Holiday and actress Yvette

Nicole Brown are among the many presenters for the evening.