GMC Announces Sponsors for Annual Dove Awards
L'Oreal Paris, Sony Pictures' Jumping the Broom and Verizon's How
Sweet the Sound, a Verizon Experience will sponsor the 42nd
Annual GMC Dove Awards, which airs on the network on Easter Sunday, Apr. 24 at
7 p.m. ET, GMC announced on Thursday.
The awards ceremony celebrates gospel music and features
the industry's top artists. L'Oreal Paris has joined as the official beauty
sponsor for the event, alongside Sony Pictures' Jumping the Broom, a movie depicting an African-American family joining
together for a wedding, premiering on May 6. How Sweet the Sound, a Verizon Experience is a special focused on
gospel music, giving choirs around the country a chance to perform to win up to
$50,000.
"This is a great opportunity for L'Oreal, Sony Pictures
and Verizon to engage with our loyal viewers as part of gospel music's most celebratory
and star-studded event," said Mary Jeanne Cavanagh, executive vice president of
ad sales for GMC. "It will be a spectacular evening and we are excited about
having these blue-chip brands on board to be a big part of our
broadcast."
The awards ceremony will be hosted by television
personality and comedienne Sherri Shepherd, with performers including Mary
Mary, The Singing Pastors, Chris Tomlin & Passion and many more. Actress
and producer Kim Fields, singer/actress Jennifer Holiday and actress Yvette
Nicole Brown are among the many presenters for the evening.
