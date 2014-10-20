Globecast Selects Ideal Systems for New Facilities

Ideal Systems announced Monday that it has been selected by Globecast to build new broadcast facilities in Los Angeles and Miami.

Globecast had previously used the integrator to construct major facilities in Singapore.

In a statement Jonathan Morley, chief technology officer of Globecast Americas, noted that the new facilities will bring the “the proven content preparation efficiencies of our Media Factory” and the “cost efficiency of our streamlined playout infrastructure to the heart of the American broadcast market here in Los Angeles.”

Morley also explained that the brand-new facility in Miami would be used “to support the Latin American broadcast community based there.”

“This is the first time an Asian-based broadcast systems integrator has been contracted to build cutting edge broadcast systems and state-of-the-art facilities in the U.S. and is indicative of Ideal Systems' commitment to providing the highest international quality systems, design, and value to our customers,” added Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO, Ideal Systems Singapore, in a statement.

Key technologies being deployed at the new U.S. facilities include an integrated suite from Evertz consisting of Mediator media asset management with Playtime automation, OvertureRT integrated playout devices, VistaLINK PRO facility monitoring system and MVP multiviewer, the companies reported.

The U.S. operations would also use the same architecture that was deployed for Globecast's Singapore and London facilities and have a storage platform based on EMC Isilon and Quantum technologies.

The new facilities will also feature Ideal System's SoftCast multichannel platform, which is designed to speed up channel launches.