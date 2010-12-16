GlobeCast Reports Rapid Growth in 2010

In a year-end report showing rapid growth, the service provider GlobeCast saw a significant increase in the number of channels it was playing out in 2010, with the total number of channels growing 85% to 54 channels around the world.

To handle that expansion, the company also moved to add capacity. During 2010, it added five new Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in Luxemburg, Warsaw Poland, Moscow Russia, Sao Paulo Brazil, Buenos Aires Argentina and Johannesburg South Africa and it acquired a new HD playout facility in Singapore. About 17,000 miles of fiber was also added to the GlobeCast's backbone network, which now has 120,000 miles of fiber.

The company also significantly expanded its media asset management efforts, working with such companies as B4U and Orange TV.