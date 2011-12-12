GlobeCast Americas Names Bart Palmer CTO

GlobeCast Americas has hired Bart Palmer as its chief technology officer. Palmer will join the company on Jan. 2, 2012 and report to GlobeCast Americas CEO Lisa Coelho.

As the company's new CTO, Palmer will oversee the company's technical development and will be responsible for managing, deploying, and developing GlobeCast's technical facilities as well as satellite and terrestrial infrastructure.

"We're extremely pleased to have Bart bring his breadth and depth of experience to GlobeCast," said Coelho in a statement. "There are exciting and wide-ranging technical developments underway, and Bart will provide high-quality leadership over the coming phases of our evolution."

Palmer joins GlobeCast from Discovery Communications, where he was most recently senior vice president, Global Media Engineering.

In more than 30 years in the industry, Palmer has also served in senior management positions at such companies as Liberty Sports, Fox Sports, and MediaComm, and was part of the team that originated Home Sports Entertainment.

"I'm excited to become a part of GlobeCast's expansion in the Americas," added Palmer in a statement. "The company's local presence in key broadcast markets around the world and its global network provide enormous potential for growth, especially in the new multiscreen environment. GlobeCast knows that its technology and facilities need to keep up with -- and even stay ahead of - the market requirements in this new world, so I'm glad to lead that charge."